Nick Cannon gave his best effort on Mother’s Day, but the “Masked Singer” host admits that he made quite the mix-up.

While speaking on Monday’s episode of his radio show, “The Daily Cannon,” the 42-year-old shared his intention of offering personalized, hand-written cards to each of the six women with whom he shares children on Mother’s Day. Things went awry, however, when he got confused and switched up the cards.

“I could buy whatever,” he began his harrowing tale. “To show people how you really feel, write it down.”

Cannon, who is the father of 12 children, divulged to his co-hosts that he was in the middle of penning “hand-written messages from the heart” when he got the cards “mixed up.”

“When one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama,” he continued, “see, if I would have just got some generic s**t that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened!”

Abby De La Rosa, with whom Cannon shares three children, is among his “Daily Cannon” co-hosts. She didn’t reveal any details about the card she may have received from Cannon that day, but did respond with a surprised “Wow” as he dropped the cringe-worthy story.

Last month, De La Rosa fielded an on-air question about jealousy.

“I got love for all the women,” De La Rosa said, diplomatically.

Cannon shares three children with De La Rosa — 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and 6-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe — who turn 12 on Apr. 30 — with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as children Rise, 6 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Halo, 3 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole.

De La Rosa expanded on her feelings toward seeing Cannon with the other mothers of his kids, and explained, “For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it’ll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit.”

“I’m a little jealous, but at the same time it’s just kinda like, you know, ‘This is my baby daddy,'” she added.

ET’s Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Cannon about his new show, and he opened up about working alongside De La Rosa.

“You’ll get to see our bond, you’ll get to see why so much love is there,” Cannon said. “I mean, she’s a mother of three of my children, but I met her in this space, here, working at iHeartRadio, man, and I always was a fan of hers.”

Working with De La Rosa also means that their kids will be close by. In fact, “the kids would be upstairs while we’re downstairs doing the show,” Cannon explained, adding that he thinks there’s a good chance they will make an appearance from time to time.

“Especially since the twins are running around all over the place, they love it,” Cannon said. “We literally call our studio ‘the playroom,’ so it’s toys everywhere, bright colors. So they’ll definitely pop in.”

Firing back at criticism regarding his supersized family, Cannon also recently revealed his eye-popping salary.

“I’ve been villainized,” Cannon told the Los Angeles Times regarding scrutiny over his many partners and kids. “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this deadbeat dad title,” he said.

“When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year,” he added, clarifying that, yes, he does earn as much.

And while he admits to feeling guilty about having limited time with each of his kids, he does his best to make each moment count.

“It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you,” he says. “If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Cannon Shares How Mariah Carey Feels About Him Having 12 Kids

Nick Cannon Fires Back at ‘Deadbeat Dad’ Title, Reveals Salary

‘Selling Sunset’ Trailer: Bre Tiesi on Relationship With Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Shuts Down Magic Mountain for Twins’ 12th Birthday

Abby De La Rosa On How She Feels Seeing Nick Cannon With Other Women