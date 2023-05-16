Taylor Swift and rumoured new boyfriend, 1975 frontman Matty Healy, spotted leaving her studio session together in New York City.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy continue to heat up the internet with their rumoured romance as new photos of the pair emerge.

As the two continue to spend time together in New York City, their latest outing saw them leaving a recording session on Monday night. The musicians were photographed exiting the Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village.

Swift, 33, is seen flashing a smile as she makes her way out of the building rocking a purple NYU sweater — apparel from the university she graduated from last year — paired with a black mini skirt and beige sneakers. Meanwhile, Healy, 34, donned a casual black sweater, matching pants and brown boots.

Taylor Swift and rumoured new boyfriend, 1975 frontman Matty Healy, spotted leaving her studio session together in New York City. — Photo: Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / Splash News

Elsewhere, a video of the two exiting the building clearly shows Healy’s hand placed on Swift’s back as he accompanies her to their chauffeured vehicle.

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift together in New York City.#MattyHealy #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/RaCzhp2v7t — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) May 16, 2023

Online, many are unsure how they feel about the rumoured couple’s romance; however, fans are all for a potential collab between Swift and The 1975.

“[Please] tell me that they’re not dating but just recording a song together!!,” one Twitter user replied to the video circulating on social media.

“[I don’t know] about the dating but the music is going to slap,” another added.

Swift and Healy’s studio session comes after they were spotted holding hands last week on a N.Y.C. dinner date with Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley. Eyewitnesses reported that the rumoured couple were also seen “cuddling and kissing” during the outing at Casa Cipriani.