Megan Fox is getting candid about her body.

In a new interview for her 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover, the 37-year-old actress opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia.

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” she explained. “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever.”

According to Fox, she’s struggled with her body image ever since she was a child.

“When I was little, that was an obsession I had of like, ‘I should look this way?'” she said.

The “Transformers” star added, “It definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged.”

Talking about coming to feel more at ease in her body, Fox said, “The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think.”

Fox has spoken before about her body dysmorphia, telling British GQ in 2021, “‘We may look at somebody and think, “That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.” They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves.’ Is that how she feels? ‘Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities.’”