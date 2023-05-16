Ariana Grande had the sweetest anniversary post for husband Dalton Gomez.

On Monday, Grande celebrated her two years of marriage with Gomez and to mark this, the singer uploaded an adorable photo from her wedding on her Instagram story.

“2 with a heart, I love him so,” wrote Grande.

She also posted a series of stunning photos from their wedding in 2021 that are truly delightful to watch.

The love story between Gomez and Grande, who is now shooting the two-part “Wicked” adaption, began in 2020 when Gomez was looking for a home. According to Us Weekly, he served as her real estate agent.

“Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help. When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him” a source said at the time.

In front of her fireplace, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony at her house in Montecito, California.