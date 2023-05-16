Blake Lively has got a whole new look.

The 35-year-old actress was spotted Monday, showing off her new red hairdo on the set of the upcoming film “It Ends With Us” in New York.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Gives Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds’ Kids A Sweet Shout Out At Eras Tour Concert

In the film, based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, Lively plays the redheaded Lily Bloom, a college graduate who strikes up a complicated romance.

Blake Lively on the set of ‘It Ends With Us’ — Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

On the set, Lively was seen in costume in a long brown dress and loafers, chatting with director and co-star Justin Baldoni, who plays her love interest, Ryle Kincaid.

READ MORE: Blake Lively Reveals the Item She Gifted Herself After ‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Role (Exclusive)

“Though coming from a complicated past, Lilly Bloom has always known the life she wants,” the film’s synopsis reads. “While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.”

Released in 2016, Hoover’s novel has become popular among readers on TikTok. A sequel, It Starts with Us, was published last October.