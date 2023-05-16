Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Travis Barker says he is pretty much a Toronto man.

Blink-182 returned to Canada’s largest city for another show Monday night (May 15) following the first Toronto performance of their reunion tour last Thursday (May 11). Apparently, he’s spent enough time in the 6ix now to consider himself a Torontonian.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Take On TikTok’s ‘Pass The Phone’ Challenge With Their Kids

The Blink drummer simply said on Twitter Monday afternoon, “I practically live in Toronto.”

I practically live in Toronto 🍁 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) May 15, 2023

Along with performing as a regular hip hop artist collaborator, Barker co-founded the rock band +44, joined Box Car Racer, Antemasque and Goldfinger, and is a member of the rap rock band Transplants.

Because of his notoriety, Rolling Stone named him “punk’s first superstar drummer” and one of the top 100 drummers in history.