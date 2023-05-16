As the release date for “Extraction 2” gets closer, Netflix has unveiled a brand new trailer for the action sequel.

In previously released trailers, it’s understood that Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) has “fought his way back” after being “clinically dead nine months ago” following the events of the original 2020 action hit.

Now, the main trailer questions why — “You just have to find out why,” Nik Kahn (Golshifteh Farahani) tells Tyler. Khan is a Private Military Contractor and ally of Rake.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Returns As Tyler Rake In ‘Extraction 2’ Trailer

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2”. — Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix

Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan and Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2”. — Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix

From there, the two-minute clip pans out several thrilling scenes packed with punches, explosions, gun raids and more as Tyler is heard saying, “Let’s find out.”

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2”. — Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2”. — Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix

Elsewhere, Kahn questions why Rake “came back for” a woman and her two children, whom he tries to keep safe.

“Do you know her?” she asks Tyler of the mother, whom requested Rake for the new contract.

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, Andro Jafaridze as Sandro, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili as Nina and Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan in “Extraction 2”. — Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix

The official synopsis reads: “Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in ‘Extraction 2’, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film ‘Extraction’. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2”. — Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Says Stunts In ‘Extraction 2’ Are ‘A Lot More Extensive’ Compared To Marvel: ‘We Went For The Moon’

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

“Extraction 2” arrives June 16 on Netflix.