Ne-Yo celebrated Mother’s Day in a different way!

Ne-Yo posted a series of photos giving shoutout to all three moms of his six kids. The “R&B” singer posted on social media to honor his mother, sister, and the three moms of his children, including Monyetta Shaw, Crystal Renay and Sade Jenea.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mom, my nephew’s crazy mom (hey sis) and the beautiful mothers of my beautiful children. My love for you is endless. And to all of the wonderful and deserving mothers all over the world…YOU are the life breath of this very planet. I honor and salute you for your constant selflessness and the genuine love, encouragement, comfort and care you give on a daily basis. We should celebrate you everyday. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY,” Ne-Yo captioned the pictures.

Many fans thought it was disrespectful to include his ex-wife Renay and the woman Jenea he reportedly cheated on her with in the same post.

“NeYo I know you have more common sense then this now!!! So disrespectful!!” one fan wrote, while another said: “This post would piss me off so bad smh cause ain’t no way you put me on the same slide with that woman you cheated and had a family on me with. Im sure his intentions were ok but aht aht.”

Renay charged her husband of cheating on her for eight years last year. In February, Ne-Yo and Renay reached a divorce agreement after he gave her a lump sum payment of $1.6 million.