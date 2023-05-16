Seth Rogen isn’t jumping on the celebrity sports team trend.

The Canadian actor recently sat down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté, alongside his “Platonic” co-star Rose Byrne, and revealed he isn’t interested in buying a sports team.

“A lot of Canadians are interested in buying sports teams right now, especially hockey,” Chanté noted, and Rogen immediately caught on.

“I am not interested in buying a sports team,” he said. “I wouldn’t know what to do with it.”

When Byrne asked who else was trying to buy a team, Rogen told her, “Ryan Reynolds, I think, is trying to buy a sports team. Snoop Dogg is throwing his hat in the ring.”

“The Weeknd for the Ottawa Senators,” Chanté added, to which the surprised actor said, “Really? Oh, wow.”

Reynolds, Snoop and The Weeknd have each joined in on separate bids to purchase the Ottawa Senators NHL team, which is reportedly commanding offers of over $1 billion.

It was reported last week, though, that Reynolds and his partners, The Remington Group, have pulled out of the bidding war.

Rogen went on to elaborate on why he wouldn’t be interested in getting into the sports business.

“One of the reasons I became a comedy writer at 13 is because I did not like sports or have a lot of friends,” he laughed. “You don’t start writing a movie when you’re 13 when you’re the captain of the hockey team, I’ll tell you that. You’re busy doing other fun stuff.“