Eva Mendes is here for her plastic husband.

On Monday, the actress shared photos on Instagram wearing a t-shirt repping her husband Ryan Gosling’s role as Ken in the upcoming movie “Barbie”.

READ MORE: Ryan Gosling Wasn’t Sure He Had The ‘Ken-ergy’ Required For His ‘Barbie’ Role

“Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” she wrote in the caption.

In the pics, Mendes is wearing a t-shirt with an image of Gosling as Ken.

“respectfully i NEED this top 😭,” wrote one fan, while someone else commented, “i literally need this shirt.”

Another added, “Girl you can’t just post a glorious shirt then not say where to buy it!”

Gosling is starring in the film opposite Margot Robbie as Barbie. But the film will also feature several other Barbies and Kens, including Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and more.

READ MORE: Eva Mendes Reveals Reason She Won’t Be Joining Ryan Gosling On ‘Barbie’ Red Carpets

Last year, during an appearance on “The Talk”, Mendes shared her reaction to the first official photo of her husband as Ken, which is also featured on her new shirt.

“It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels,” she said at the time. “But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.’ So, anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now. There was something about the image that sparked my, you know, that little teenage…”