Actor Mena Massoud is in hot water after making an unsolicited remark about “The Little Mermaid.”

READ MORE: Mena Massoud Talks Growing Up In An Egyptian Family In Toronto And Struggling To Find Work After Success Of ‘Aladdin’

The “Aladdin” star deleted his Twitter account after receiving criticism for allegedly taking a jibe at the box office prediction of the soon-to-release Disney film.

The Egyptian-Canadian actor contrasted the new movie to his 2019 feature, which has not been allowed a sequel despite debuting to a similar figure, in response to a news that the live-action musical adaptation of the 1989 cartoon picture is anticipated to gross $115 on its domestic box office weekend.

“Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It’s the only way we reached the billion dollar mark with our opening,” he tweeted on Saturday, May 13.

“My guess is TLM doesn’t cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel.”

He tweeted in response to another user who questioned why “Aladdin” didn’t receive a sequel despite having a successful box office run.

“ALADDIN managed to end up at over a billion worldwide. It depends on how well this holds up against SPIDER-VERSE the following week I guess,” the said person wrote.

As soon as his statement drew criticism, Massoud deleted his whole Twitter account. Now, when someone tries to access his account, they are met with the notice “This account doesn’t exist.”

“and what exactly did u gain from commenting this?” tweeted one person. Another wrote, “I’m honestly still confused as to why Mena Massoud tweeted this in the first place. Did he WANT to start a fight?” wrote one person.

DDG was one of those who criticized the Aladdin portrayer for his remark about “The Little Mermaid.” tweeted the YouTube user whose girlfriend Halle Bailey plays the lead Disney princess in the next film. “I never watched Aladdin, and I never will. Tell bro when I see ’em it’s up!”

On May 26, “The Little Mermaid” will be made available in US theatres.