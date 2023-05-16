Reba McEntire has just the right actress in mind to play her.

Sitting down with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman for a One-on-One interview at The New York EDITION hotel, the country icon revealed who she would want to play her in a biopic.

“So we just went to see the new play, Shucked. And the lead girl, the lead singer, I don’t know her name, but she would be it.”

Actress Caroline Innerbichler plays the lead character, Maizy, in the play, which opened on Broadway in March.

Caroline Innerbichler – Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The show, which is nominated for nine Tony Awards this year, including Best Musical, is about a woman from a rural community in the American Midwest, who travels to Florida to find help when her corn crop is blighted.

Asked why Innerbichler would be her pick for a biographical movie, McEntire said, “Going to think she was cute? She just reminded myself.”

She added, “And I thought she did a great job on the show. And I was just sitting here thinking, ‘You know, people ask me that every once in a while, and I’m going to name her.”

Until the Reba biopic gets made, though, fans will be able to buy her upcoming lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, out October 10.

The book is set to be released with an accompanying album, NOT THAT FANCY.

