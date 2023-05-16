Brie Larson seemed to dodge questions surrounding this year’s Cannes Film Festival opening with the Johnny Depp-led film “Jeanne du Barry”.

The actress, who is a juror at the 2023 festival, mainly avoided answering whether or not she’ll be attending the world premiere of Depp’s new film — his first leading role in three years following his publicized legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. Last June, a U.S. jury found that Heard defamed Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages, followed by the case being settled in December. As a juror, Larson isn’t required to attend since the historical drama is not playing in competition.

READ MORE: Mads Mikkelsen Arrives At The Premiere Of Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’, Fans Applaud ‘Power Move’

“You’re asking me that?” the “Captain Marvel” star responded to the question during a jury press conference on Tuesday. “I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically.”

Larson, 33, was seemingly pressed by media given her outspoken advocacy for victims of sexual assault and the #MeToo movement. She previously sat on the now-dissolved advisory board of the advocacy group, Time’s Up, which was founded at the height of #MeToo.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Reportedly ‘Focused On Work’ While Amber Heard ‘Has New Energy’ One Year After Start Of Trial

“You’ll see, I guess, if I will see it,” she said. “And I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do.”

Brie Larson was surprised to be asked about Johnny Depp's opening film: "You’re asking me that? I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically." https://t.co/5Ec2S23051 #Cannes pic.twitter.com/QPfO1Yb4qS — Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023

However, later in the day, Larson along with Jury president Ruben Ostlund and jury members Paul Dano, Denis Menochet, Damian Szifron, Julia Ducournau, Atiq Rahimi, Maryam Touzani and Rungano Nyoni was photographed arriving at the opening ceremony and the premiere of ‘Jeanne du Barry’.

On Monday, during a separate press conference, Cannes Film Festival’s chief, Thierry Fremaux, addressed the decision to open the annual event with Depp’s movie after claims that the festival is “for rapists.”

READ MORE: ‘Here’s Johnny!’: Depp Greeted With Applause As He Makes His Red Carpet Return For Premiere Of ‘Jeanne du Barry’

“I don’t know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule: it’s the freedom of thinking, and the freedom of speech and act within a legal framework,” he told reporters, as per Variety.

“If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film or the film was banned, we wouldn’t be here talking about it. So we saw Maïwenn’s film and it could have been in competition. She would have been the eighth female director,” he continued. “This [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes because everybody knew Johnny had made a film in France … I don’t know why she chose him but it’s a question you should ask Maïwenn.

READ MORE: Maïwenn, French Director Of Latest Johnny Depp Movie, Sued For Allegedly Assaulting Journalist

“As for the rest, I’m the last person to be able to discuss all this,” he added. “If there’s one person in this world who didn’t find the least interest in this very publicized trial, it’s me. I don’t know what it’s about. I also care about Johnny Depp as an actor.”

Meanwhile, on social media, pro-Heard fan accounts are protesting against the festival opening with Depp’s new film, in which he portrays King Louis XV opposite Maïwenn.

Numerous Heard supporters are using the hashtag #CannesYouNot to speak out about Depp’s inclusion in the major industry event.

Journalist Eve Barlow recently used the hashtag alongside the message: “Cannes seem proud of their history supporting rapists and abusers.” Barlow’s Instagram post included an infographic that read, “If you support Cannes, you support predators” and “Why does Cannes platform predators?,” which was “liked” by Heard’s sister Whitney.

Additionally, the user behind the Twitter page @LeaveHeardAlone, named Rebecca, told Variety about why they are speaking out about Cannes online.

READ MORE: Cannes 2023 Lineup Announced With ‘Asteroid City’, ‘Indiana Jones 5’ And Many More Set To Premiere

“The Depp v. Heard trial became the vehicle through which the backlash against the #MeToo movement went viral. Hollywood industries seem to be riding that backlash to return to the status quo,” Rebecca told the outlet. “To open your festival with Johnny Depp? To be frank, it feels like a slap in the face.”

They explained that the campaign is meant to emphasize the “larger issue of men accused of abuse being protected and insulated by the film industry.”

Depp is expected to hit the red carpet before the Cannes screening of “Jeanne du Barry” on Tuesday. He’s also expected to attend a press conference for the film on Wednesday morning.