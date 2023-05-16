Brooks Nader is fangirling over her fellow Sports Illustrated models.

The model is one of four cover stars of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, along with Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Martha Stewart – a fact she couldn’t be more happy about.

“I could not be in better company. I mean, I just cannot believe I mean, Kim Petras, Megan Fox, Martha Stewart myself. What what better covers can you get?” she gushed to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman. “It’s absolutely amazing.”

Nader was particularly excited about Martha Stewart joining the cohort, revealing her family were longtime fans.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Shines On Cover Of ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ At 81: ‘This Is Kind Of Historic’

“Martha is obviously a household name and icon. You know, every audience, age group. et cetera. Loves Martha Stewart,” she praised. “My parents were freaking out and I was freaking out – and my grandparents, I mean, everyone was freaking out.”

Of course, the 27-year-old was also honoured to be invited to join such a special group.

“Just to be in such great company is such an honor and privilege. I’m just so, so, so excited,” she added.

This cover marks Nader’s fifth appearance in the magazine, first appearing in 2019 after winning the Swim Search open casting call. She’s appeared in every issue since.

That fact is not lost on the star, as she shared that winning was still an unbelievable moment for her to this day.

READ MORE: Nicole Williams Says Sports Illustrated Wanted Her ‘Really Pregnant’

“I just watched whenever I found out I got the cover, I got super emotional and started looking back at all my swim search submissions and videos,” she recalled. “And I just remember thinking like, ‘Okay, it’s probably not even possible that I’m going to be in this magazine, but I’m going to go for it anyways.’ And then to think back that that was me only like five short years ago and now I’m on the cover. I, I don’t even, I don’t even have words. It’s like still such a shock to me to say that.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hits newsstands on May 18.