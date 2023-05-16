A settlement has been reached regarding Priscilla Presley’s case contesting the legality of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

“The parties would like to report that they’ve reached a settlement,” Ronson J. Shamoun, Priscilla Presley’s attorney, told Judge Lynn Scaduto at a court hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Promenade Trust is the subject of the agreement, and Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest child, is designated as the Promenade Trust’s beneficiary. The agreement’s specifics were not revealed in court. The settlement deal will be sealed, according to the attorneys representing the parties.

“The families are happy,” Shamoun told reporters outside court. “Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future.”

Justin Gold, attorney for Riley Keough, told CNN “she is very content.”

In addition, Priscilla said in a statement shared with People: “My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing. Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.”

She continued: “As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”

Elvis Presley’s sole child, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away in January after being sent to the hospital due to what seemed to be a heart arrest at her California home.

According to a 2016 addendum to her daughter’s will, Lisa Marie Presley replaced her mother and former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees with her children Riley and Benjamin Keough. Priscilla Presley contested this change. In 2020, Benjamin Keough passed away.