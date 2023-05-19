Reba McEntire is reflecting on her relationship with boyfriend Rex Linn, admitting that they didn’t fall in love the moment that they met.

In fact, the pair have known each other since 1991, when they worked together while starring in “The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw”.

“My life right now is absolutely wonderful. I’m with the love of my life, Rex. We just have a wonderful time,” gushed McEntire, while sitting down with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman for a One-on-One interview at The New York EDITION hotel. “My family is happy and healthy. I’m a very blessed person.”

The couple started dating in early 2020, but McEntire says it definitely “wasn’t” a love at first sight situation.

“Rex and I were friends and we stayed friends from 1991 until 2020,” she recalls. “Then, in 2020, I went out to L.A. to do “Young Sheldon” and we all had dinner together .”

The country music superstar now looks back on that meal as her “first date” with Linn, who she affectionately calls “Sugar Tots”.

McEntire says that Linn makes her laugh “thousands of times” a day, adding that they “have such a good time” together.

“We have so much in common,” she continued. “We grew up in Oklahoma and we both love the Western way of life. We love rodeos – he’s a team roper and I’m a barrel racer. We love horses, animals. We love acting, we love music, we love food and we love to laugh.”

Elsewhere in the interview, McEntire revealed how she’s itching to get back on TV.

“Sitcoms are the best,” she said. “You work during the week, you have the weekends off and you get the summer off. That’s what it was when we shot ‘Reba’.”

As for whether a new sitcom might actually happen, McEntire shared that she’s very hopeful about the possibility.

“We’re working. Fingers crossed,” she said. “Hopefully soon we’ll have another sitcom.”

Until then, though, fans will be able to buy her upcoming lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, out October 10.

The book is set to be released with an accompanying album, NOT THAT FANCY.

Tune into "One-on-One with Reba McEntire" airing Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global