After months of anticipation, the moment is finally here.

In a clip of Wednesday’s “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale, Ariana Madix reveals to Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay how she discovered her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss were having an affair.

“I went with Tom to Tom Tom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime,” Ariana says of Tom and Raquel. “It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz‘s.”

“He was at Schwartz’s doing this?” asks Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie.

Ariana then says she went straight to Raquel for answers.

“I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f**king tell me what the f**k? When did this start?” Ariana continues. “She said, ‘Right after the girls trip.’ I’m like, ‘You mean right after Charlotte died?'”