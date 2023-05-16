Reba McEntire is itching to get back on TV.

The country icon recently sat down with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman at The New York EDITION for a One-on-One interview and revealed she’d like to do another sitcom.

“Sitcoms are the best,” she said. “You work during the week, you have the weekends off and you get the summer off. That’s what it was when we shot ‘Reba’.”

As for whether a new sitcom might actually happen, McEntire shared that she’s very hopeful about the possibility.

“We’re working. Fingers crossed,” she said. “Hopefully soon we’ll have another sitcom. We’re always working on ideas and things, new projects. And you have to do that because you never know which ones… We pile them into a funnel and see what comes out at the bottom. Cause you can have ten things in the works and only one thing works.”

Asked if a sitcom is actually in the works, McEntire clarified, “Has it been greenlit and are we ready to go? No, unfortunately.”

However, she said, “We’re always in the works of working on something.”

McEntire starred in the sitcom “Reba” for six seasons, from 2001 until 2007. She has also starred in the sitcom “Malibu Country”, and appeared on numerous other shows, including “Young Sheldon” and “Big Sky”.

On top of music and TV, the artist is also releasing her lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, on October 10.

The book will be released with an accompanying album, NOT THAT FANCY.

Tune into "One-on-One with Reba McEntire" airing Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.