Kim Kardashian reveals that season 3 of “The Kardashians” has been her “most emotional and frustrating” season yet, after all her years of filming for reality TV.

While joining NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday morning to promote the opening of her SKIMS pop-up shop in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza, Kardashian was asked if, after all these years, she feels “done” with showing the world such personal moments from her life, like her breakup with ex Pete Davidson in the upcoming season.

“When we signed up for this we wanted to always be super open and honest. There’s obviously different seasons where some people feel like they just have some boundaries and want to protect some things and other people really want to open up and share way more,” Kardashian told Savannah Guthrie. “This season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family that I haven’t really seen or experienced before.”

When asked if the new season was difficult because of the tension viewers see in the trailer between her and sister Kourtney over her wedding to Travis Barker, Kim replied: “Yeah. And we’ve been there before and we’ll always be okay. We’re always family. That’s how we were raised.”

Despite the tension, the beauty mogul said she’s “proud” that her family is “really vulnerable because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things.”

Kim went on to joke that she views the show as “therapy” because it helps her and her family “get through it,” especially when “tension rises all over again” when the episodes air months after filming and they see all the things they’ve said behind each other’s backs.

“It gets really tricky and it gets really emotional,” Kim added. “But, at the end of the day, we still love sharing our life and I don’t see that changing any time soon.”

“The Kardashians” season 3 premieres May 25 on Disney+.