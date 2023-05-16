Click to share this via email

Kristin Chenoweth is giving back.

The Broadway star appeared on the next episode of “Celebrity IOU” with hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott.

In the episode, Chenoweth enlists the help of the Scott brothers to gift her beloved property managers with a five-star home makeover.

Photo courtesy of HGTV

The actress considers the managers part of her family, and pulls out all the stops to give them an incredible surprise.

Chenoweth gets her gloves and goggles on, and fires up the power tools to help make the amazing renovation a reality.

Photo courtesy of HGTV

For a weekly look at the celebrity designs, visit drewandjonathan.com.

Tune-in to see Kristin Chenoweth on “Celebrity IOU” on Monday, May 22, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada and stream it on STACKTV.