Michael Douglas was among the many stars to hit the red carpet at Cannes for the opening night of the iconic French film festival.

This year’s fest kicked off with the premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” the controversial historical drama starring Johnny Depp as Louis XV.

Along with Depp, other famous faces attending opening night ceremony were Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, Gong Li, Elle Fanning, Catherine Deneuve and Helen Mirren.

Douglas was on hand to receive an honourary Palme d’Or, with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, also in attendance.

Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP — Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

On the red carpet, Douglas visibly blushed when he received a kiss on each cheek from his wife and daughter.

“I’m even older than the festival,” said the 78-year-old star, with The Associated Press reporting his remarks were met with a standing ovation.