Get ready to see how the other half lives.

On Tuesday, Prime Video announced that it has started production on the new Canadian Amazon Original docu-reality series “Luxe Listings Toronto”.

“Based on the hit Australian Amazon Original, ‘Luxe Listings Sydney’, the Toronto-based edition follows one of the most cutthroat real estate markets on the planet,” the official synopsis reads, “showcasing high-stakes multimillion-dollar listings through the lives of Canada’s top real estate agents.”

“Transporting viewers into the fast-paced world of buying and selling high-end luxury real estate within Canada’s largest city are top agents Peter and Paige Torkan, founders of Team Torkan and Brett Starke, founder of The Starke Group. These industry titans are among the best in the world, self-made experts in their field who will stop at nothing to deliver results for their demanding clients. The series will follow their intense professional and incredible personal lives, set against Toronto’s iconic backdrop.”

Brent Haynes, head of local originals, Prime Video Canada, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to share an inside look at Toronto’s most stunning real estate with our customers around the world. Not to mention what it takes behind the scenes for these agents to deliver top results for their clients. From tears and triumphs, each agent will show nothing is off limits to succeed.”

The new series joins Prime Video’s growing slate of Canadian original programming, including “The Kids in the Hall”, “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada”, “Three Pines”, “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs”, upcoming series “The Sticky”, “Nuit Blanche” and more.