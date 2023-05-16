Canadian actress Anna Cathcart is currently starring in Netflix rom-com series “XO, Kitty”, reprising the role she played in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and its two sequels.

During a recent interview with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, Cathcart — now 19 — opened up about what it’s been like to step into the starring role while continuing to play a character she originated at age 14.

“It’s wild. It’s very, very surreal that this is happening. And I never would have predicted it when I was first playing Kitty, like, many years ago,” she said. “It’s very not what I saw coming. So it’s wild. It’s such an honour.”

When she first heard about the potential for a spin-off featuring Kitty, younger sister of “All the Boys” protagonist Lara Jean (Lana Condor), Cathcart didn’t think it was serious.

“It was first presented to me like as an idea when we were shooting the third movie, the third ‘To All the Boys’,” she recalled.

“And I really did not think it was going to become a real thing. And I was like, ‘Oh, people have ideas all the time.’ Like, ‘Oh, that would be a dream for me.’ But I fully thought it was just like a joke, like not an actual thing,” Cathcart continued.

“And then shortly after it became more and more real, and then it kind of went over many years of different ideas and different setbacks and things,” she added. “And now that we’re actually here and it’s becoming like an actual thing other people can see and be a part of too, is so crazy,” she added. “It’s a lot for me to process. It’s wild.”

“XO, Kitty” premieres Thursday, May 18.