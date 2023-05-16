“XO, Kitty” takes the “To All The Boys I Loved Before” global.

The spin-off series follows Lara Jean’s younger sister, Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart, as she pursues love in South Korea, adding Seoul locals Gia Kim, Minyeong Choi, and Sang Heon Lee to the mix.

When it came to showing the international crew and cast around the city, the three were up to the task.

“We were the locals and we knew the place. We knew the neighborhood, we knew the mall, we knew where to go for certain things,” said Kim.

In fact, they each had their own part to play when it came to showing everyone around.

“So I think I would say, like in my opinion, you guys were like introducing like places and things and like, I organized things like, for example, I like call them Uber for like people. I like things like kind of thing,” recalled Choi.

As for the newcomers to the series, they were honoured to be part of such a global phenomenon.

“I love the movies, so I’m just glad that I could be the part of the universe,” praised Choi. “And we are a spinoff and really, like there are a lot of different types of spinoff you can like make, but the type that we are making is I think it’s really exciting because like it’s a younger sister of the original lead.”

The actor had experience playing the younger sibling to the lead in another drama.

“There was a Korean drama named ‘2521’, which was on Netflix and was loved from a lot of people. And I acted. I performed it, the younger brother of the leading role. So I thought it was fun to see that,” he added.

“XO, Kitty” travels to Netflix on May 18.