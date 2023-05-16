Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and the premiere of his film "Jeanne du Barry" on May 16.

Johnny Depp received a hero’s welcome he stepped foot on the red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Making his first appearance on a red carpet since his headline-grabbing trial defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard last year, The Associated Press reported that Depp received cheers, applause and cries of “Johnny!” as he signed autographs and waved to fans.

Photo by David Boyer/ABACAPRESS.COM

Depp is on hand for the premiere of period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” with Johnny Depp appearing as King Louis XV opposite Maïwenn (who also directed) as the titular Jeanne du Barry, favoured mistress of the French monarch.

READ MORE: Cannes 2023: Juror Brie Larson Dodges Question About Attending Johnny Depp’s Film; Amber Heard Supporters Protest On Red Carpet

“Jeanne du Barry” is being heralded as Depp’s comeback after years of controversy in the wake of his messy divorce from Heard, which included allegations of rampant drug abuse, domestic violence and bizarre behavior.

On the other hand, Cannes has also been hit with backlash for premiering the film due to the controversial presence of Depp, something that festival chief Thierry Fremaux defended on the grounds of free expression.

READ MORE: Mads Mikkelsen Arrives At The Premiere Of Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’, Fans Applaud ‘Power Move’

“I don’t know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule: it’s the freedom of thinking, and the freedom of speech and act within a legal framework,” Fremaux said during a contentious press conference.

READ MORE: Cannes Chief Thierry Fremaux On Johnny Depp Backlash & Adèle Haenel’s Claim That ‘It’s a Festival For Rapists’

“If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned, we wouldn’t be here talking about it,” he added.

Fremaux insisted he and the festival were only concerned about Depp’s acting work, and nothing else.

“As for the rest, I’m the last person to be able to discuss all this,” he told journalists. “If there’s one person in this world who didn’t find the least interest in this very publicized trial, it’s me. I don’t know what it’s about. I also care about Johnny Depp as an actor.”