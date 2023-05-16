Actors Mads Mikkelsen and Johnny Depp are back in the same headline again.

Mikkelsen arrived in his stylish best at the world premiere of Depp’s “Jeanne du Barry” at the Cannes Film Festival opening night. The “Hannibal” star had wife Hanne Jacobsen as his plus one while Depp walked the red carpet with the entire team of “Jeanne du Barry.”

Mikkelsen famously replaced Depp in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” after Depp made headlines following his explosive trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Mads Mikkelsen, left, and Hanne Jacobsen pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th international film festival. — Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

After Depp won the trial, which grabbed headlines for most of 2022, Mikkelsen told Deadline that he’s a fan of Depp’s work and added that he could return to the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

“I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor; I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, I could not copy it. There’s there was no way I could just copy it because it’s so much him. It would be creative suicide,” Mikkelsen said at that time.

Mads Mikkelsen showing up to watch Johnny Depp's movie is such a power move!! — Subah (@killeronrhodes) May 16, 2023

Mads Mikkelsen right now at Cannes Film Festival for Jeanne du Barry screening, starring Johnny Depp and Maïwenn. the fact he’s gonna see Johnny as King Louis XV today is making me emotional. I love them pic.twitter.com/IaQ5yw84tC — Beb (@BowerxDepp) May 16, 2023

Back on the French Riviera – Depp arrived to tumultuous applause from his fans and also to resounding protests by the supporters of Amber Heard. But, even before he stepped on the red carpet, Depp’s name made headlines after France’s top actor Adèle Haenel clapped back at the festival’s selection of films in an open letter in the Telerama magazine and denounced it for “complacency toward sexual aggressors.”

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Fremaux in the first press conference, addressed the allegation and said, “To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it’s the freedom of thinking, the freedom of speech and the freedom to act within a legal framework… If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned, we wouldn’t be here talking about it.”

“Jeanne du Barry” features Depp as Louis XV. Meanwhile, Mikkelsen features in “Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny”, which premieres at Cannes on May 18.