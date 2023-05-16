Mara Wilson is looking back on her time in Hollywood.

The former childhood actress broke into Hollywood at the age of six in “Mrs. Doubtfire”. The outspoken star has often spoken out about how damaging her time in the limelight was as a young child.

“I don’t think you can be a child star without there being some kind of lasting damage,” Wilson told The Guardian. “The thing that people assume is that Hollywood is inherently corrupt, and there’s something about being on film sets that destroys you. For me, that was not necessarily true. I always felt safe on film sets… I think that’s because I worked with a lot of really wonderful directors, who were used to working with children.”

While she was protected by her parents and the professionals she worked with, she was “still sexualized” by the world at large, including adult men who would attempt to contact her.

“I had people sending me inappropriate letters and posting things about me online,” she said. “I made the mistake of Googling myself when I was 12 and saw things that I couldn’t un-see.”

She wasn’t even able to escape the treatment from the press.

“People don’t realize how much constantly talking to the press as a child weighs on you,” Wilson said, recalling how times journalists would ask her about French kissing and which actors she found “sexiest” at the age of 7.

Admitting that by the age of 12 that she was falling out of Hollywood’s favour, Wilson said it had an impact on her self-esteem and body image.

“For a long time,” she continued, “I had this kind of dysmorphia about the way that I looked and I obsessed about it too much.”