Kathy Hilton dropped a bombshell during a recent appearance on daughter Paris Hilton’s “I Am Paris” podcast.

During their conversation, Hilton recalled meeting her husband, Rick Hilton, when she was just 15.

When they were 18, they became engaged — albeit not in a way her daughter would have considered to be traditional.

According to Kathy, she and her future husband were vacationing together.

“And then he said I think we should go back to L.A. and tell our parents that we’re getting married,” she said.

“How did he ask you?” Paris queried.

“He didn’t ask me,” Kathy responded. “He told me.”

“He didn’t propose?” Paris asked incredulously.

“See, you didn’t know that, did you?” Kathy replied.

“He just said it like that, we’ve got to go back and let our parents know we’re going to get married,” she recalled.

“So I’m like 18, like, that’s kind of a big pill to swallow… And I didn’t know all about that getting on the hand and the knee — I’m a little girl,” she added.