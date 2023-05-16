Taylor Swift’s recent announcement that she’s recording a “Taylor’s Version” release of her 2010 album Speak Now may not be the greatest news for some of her exes from that period.

One such former boyfriend is Taylor Lautner, who was asked about the upcoming album release during an appearance on NBC’s “Today”.

“I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” the “Twilight” star said before jokingly adding, “Praying for John.”

The John he’s referring to onetime Swift boyfriend John Mayer.

Mayer is reportedly the subject of the scathing Speak Now track “Dear John”, which contains such lyrics as “Don’t you think nineteen is too young / To be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so?” and “All the girls that you’ve run dry / Have tired, lifeless eyes / ‘Cause you burned them out.”

For Mayer, any animosity that resurfaces from Swift’s re-recorded version of “Dear John” should be offset from all the love he experiences from Deadheads as he and original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart embark on their final Dead & Company tour this summer.