Michelle Yeoh is known for the jaw-dropping stunts she performed during her years in Hong Kong action movies, and more recently for winning an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

One thing she’s not known for, however, is musical theatre, something she’s looking to remedy with her role in the upcoming film adaptation of beloved Broadway musical “Wicked”, reuniting with “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon Chu.

In the “Wizard of Oz”-inpsired film, Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, headmistress of Shiz University, the magical school attended by witches of Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo).

“I’m trying something new right now — filming Jon Chu’s Wicked movie, which will be my first musical,” Yeoh said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s very exciting, and I can’t wait for you all to see it,” she continued. “It was a risk, but you will never know which doors will open for you unless you try them all.”