Jennifer Lopez has another hit on her hands with “The Mother”.

In the new Netflix thriller, JLo stars as a world-weary assassin who’s gone into hiding. When she discovers the daughter she left behind is in mortal danger in order to draw her out, she springs into action to unveil her John Wick-level skills.

It’s an unlikely role for Lopez, but one that audiences have been connecting with; since the film’s debut on Friday, May 12, “The Mother” has skyrocketed to the top of Netflix’s ratings charts.

According to a press release from the streamer, “The Mother” charted the No. 1 opening weekend of any Netflix film released in 2023, with 83.71M hours viewed. In addition, Netflix revealed that the film racked up 43 million views, and hit No. 1 in 82 different countries.

The 53-year-old superstar undertook an extraordinary degree of physical training for the role, although she’s convinced, ironically, that she never would have been considered for such a project when she was younger.

“You know, I would think I would have got a role like this when I was in my twenties. And to get it now is even like triple empowering,” she said in a recent interview with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman.

“And so doing all the fight training, being this much of an action kind of movie star in a big global movie like this is exciting,” she added. “It’s exciting for me and I loved it.”