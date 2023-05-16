John Cena paid a recent visit to NBC’s “Today”, where he discussed both his latest role in “Fast X” and his upcoming turn as a merman in the highly anticipated “Barbie”, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as plastic protagonists Barbie and Ken.

According to Cena, his casting in “Barbie” was a complete fluke.

“It was a happy accident and I think that ‘Barbie’ and ‘Fast X’ share a lot of parallels,” the WWE champ explained to “Today” host Hoda Kotb.

READ MORE: Ryan Gosling Wasn’t Sure He Had The ‘Ken-ergy’ Required For His ‘Barbie’ Role

“The cast list is amazing, the ‘Barbie’ cast list is amazing, the ‘Fast X’ cast list is amazing,” he continued. “So, with a lot of opportunity, it was a chance for maybe to [say], ‘Hey, would you guys be willing to have me if I could do something?’”

As Cena explained, he “kind of” suggested himself for the film “in an accidental run-in with Margot Robbie” where he he told her, “I would do, pretty much, whatever you guys need ’cause I really enjoy the movie and they asked me if I wanted to be a merman.”

READ MORE: Issa Rae Won’t Talk About Her ‘President’s Barbie’ Poster: ‘I’m Shutting The F–k Up’

As it turned out, “Fast X” was filming across the street from the “Barbie” set, which made appearing in both doable.

“Honestly, I think people are going to have a lot of fun watching this,” he said of the “Barbie” movie. “I think it’s going to take a lot of people by surprise. [It’s] a very interesting take on everything but I was super lucky and it’s tremendously surreal.”