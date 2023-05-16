Gordon Lightfoot died on May 1 at the age of 84, but the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter left behind one final album, set to be posthumously released this summer.

At Royal Albert Hall was recorded live in concert at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall on May 24, 2016, with the double album set described as “an unembellished live mix of that night’s performance, without edits, overdubs, remixing, or re-sequencing.”

Featuring every song performed in the order they were played, including the encore, Lightfoot is joined by his longtime band: Rick Haynes on bass, Barry Keane on drums, Mike Heffernan on keys, and Carter Lancaster on guitar.

Listeners will experience a journey through Lightfoot’s best-known hits in addition to some songs that have never appeared on any of his previous live albums, including “The Watchman’s Gone”, “Sea of Tranquility”, “Now And Then”, “All The Lovely Ladies”, “Drifters”, “Beautiful”, “Did She Mention My Name”, “Sweet Guinevere”, “Never Too Close”, “Don Quixote”, “Minstrel of the Dawn”, “I’d Rather Press On” and “Waiting For You”.

READ MORE: Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk Music Icon, Dies At 84

“A lifetime spent performing live with his band, Gordon Lightfoot singled out London’s Royal Albert Hall as one of his favourite venues,” notes the press release for the album. “In the final weeks prior to his passing on May 1, 2023, Gordon Lightfoot insisted that this live album be released as soon as possible, approving the cover artwork, and making it clear that no changes were to be made to the recording.”

Gordon Lightfoot’s At Royal Albert Hall will be released on July 14.