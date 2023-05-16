Miley Cyrus is burning it up in her new music video for “Jaded”, directed by Jack Boxenman.

In the video, for the latest single from her Endless Summer Vacation album, Cyrus is seen poolside on a hot and sunny California day, occasionally lounging on an unmade bed.

She even goes topless at one point, in addition to showing off her toned bod in a revealing metallic-gold one-piece swimsuit.

“I’m sorry that you’re jaded / I could’ve taken you places / You’re lonely now and I hate it / I’m sorry that you’re jaded,” she sings, calling out a former lover — perhaps referencing her relationship with ex Liam Hemsworth.

“We went to Hell, but we never came back / I’m sorry that you’re jaded,” she adds, making it clear that she’s far from jaded.

Cyrus debuted “Jaded” live during her Disney+ special, “Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions”) back in March.