As Awkwafina prepares to dive into her role as Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid, ” she reflects on why a “Crazy Rich Asians” sequel would hold an important place in her heart.

The 34-year-old star — real name Nora Lum — stopped by “Good Morning America” on Monday to discuss her new role as the all-knowing seagull Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid” where she mentioned that a “Crazy Rich Asians” follow-up was still being “hashed out.”

“I know, that’s what I told them. I was like, ‘Where is it?'” responded Lum when discussing the latest update on the potential sequel. “I do believe that — when, I have no idea. I think it’s being hashed out.”

“It would be so meaningful [to make a sequel]. They’re like my family, and at this point it’s been so long,” she continued. “We would love to all get back together.”

The next installment to the 2018 rom-com directed by Jon M. Chu, where Nun plays Peik Lin Goh, has reportedly been in the making for years.

Deadline buzzed last year that both a “Crazy Rich Asian” sequel and spin-off starring Astrid Leong-Teo (Gemma Chan) and Charlie Wu (Harry Shum Jr.) were in early production stages at the studio. Both projects were allegedly revolving around the second book in author Kevin Kwan’s trilogy, China Rich Girlfriend.

“Crazy Rich Asians” made an undeniable mark at the 2018 box office, grossing $238 million against a $30 million budget.

Awkwafina is set to light up the voice of Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid” on May 26.