Gene Simmons’ former estate has shed its old skin and has reemerged as a whole new property that has skyrocketed its price to new heights.

TMZ reports that the sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, which expands across two acres of land, is now retailing for a jaw-dropping $48 million and has been completely transformed since the KISS band member owned the property.

Gene Simmons’ former property — Photo: MLS

At 73, the rock legend handed over the keys to Max Nobel of Nobel Development Group for a modest $16 million in 2021. TMZ further reports that the entire estate underwent an unbelievable 18-month transformation, essentially turning it into a beautiful new property.

The astonishing makeover breathes new life into the luxury home and has rendered it unrecognizable, with Nobel L.A. remodelling every inch of the 79,948-sq-ft lot and estate with 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Simmons’ former tennis court has been reformed into not one, but two garages, a 3-car garage and an additional 10-car garage, complete with lift options to house up to 20 cars – creating a parking haven capable of accommodating 30 vehicles.

There’s plenty of room for events and entertainment, as the property flaunts a stunning new 60×20 swimming pool, a movie theatre and an outdoor BBQ area with a dining space for 30 guests.

“Million Dollars Listing Los Angeles” stars Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing but remain tight-lipped about the property.