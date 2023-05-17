Tallulah Willis has summoned the mama bears. Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis each came to Tallulah’s defense after the 29-year-old shared a series of social media messages she says she’s received from body shamers.

“I think it’s important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin,” Tallulah candidly wrote, referencing her battle with body dysmorphia.

“It felt really important to show you this, that this happens,” she continued. “I’m very thankful I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t become dismantled by strangers words (for the most part). I love you and I like you – myself, buuskis included!”

The screenshots shared appear to show direct messages she’s received from people responding cruelly to her photo posts.

Tallulah’s mother, Demi, took to the comments to sing her praises and offer heartfelt words of solidarity. The “G.I. Jane” actress shares Tallulah and her sisters — 34-year-old Rumer Willis and 31-year-old Scout Willis — with ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

“I am so proud of you! People often can only reflect their own fear. Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!”

Emma, Tallulah’s step-mother and Bruce’s wife of 14 years, also offered her support in the comments.

“I’m so sorry Tallulah. You’ve summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is.”

“Took me way too long to realize that: A. Aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change,” she shared next to a series of photos of her with her mother. “B. I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was BW twin since birth – I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my ‘masculine’ face was the sole reason for my unlovability – FALSE! I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with anyhair do! (As are you).”

“You need to soothe the wound within your soul before trying to ‘fix’ the outsides,” she added.

Earlier this year, Tallulah shared a series of sweet snaps with her famous dad, who last March stepped away from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia. In the pics, the 68-year-old “Die Hard” star is seen striking a couple of poses with his arm wrapped around his daughter, and he’s making a face for the camera while holding his right arm out.

Tallulah captioned the post, “high drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO 🤪.”

