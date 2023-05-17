The Duchess of Sussex is being celebrated for her vision.

On Tuesday night, Meghan Markle was an honouree at Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York, and she brought her mom and husband along as special guests.

Markle was honoured at the event, which was billed as “Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power,” for her work as a global advocate for the empowerment of women and girls.

She arrived at the event, posing for photographs alongside her mother, Doria Ragland, and husband, Prince Harry.

During the ceremony, Markle was given the award by friend and Co-Founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation Gloria Steinem.

The Duchess thanked Steinem in her speech “for the inspiration that you are, for your mentorship, your sage advice, your extraordinarily cheeky sense of humour and for your incredible friendship.”

She also spoke about the impact of the feminist Ms. magazine on her as a child.

“As a young girl, I would come home, I’d settle in after a day of school, pull up my TV tray with dinner and I would turn on my evening ritual: Jeopardy! And I’d glance at the coffee table, where I’d see an array of things: it could be the cat’s collar, my homework, some mail that had just been brought in — and some magazines,” Markle said. “The magazines said Ms. on them.”

She continued, “I remember them vividly because the pictures were different. There was diversity that I hadn’t seen as often, both of colour and of age and the names were different. There were congresswomen, there were astronauts and the topics were different — from mothering to being a working mom to heavier topics such as domestic violence, the poverty line, unearthing its roots, where it comes from and matters of equity.”

Markle added that her mom “had a subscription and having these pages in our home, it signalled to me that there was just so much more than the dolled-up covers and the images that you would see on the grocery store covers. It signalled to me that substance mattered.”

Finally, she said, “When I reflect on the time in my life, when I was young, the imprints that were etched in my mind, I can now connect the dots in a much better way to understand how I became a young feminist and evolved into a grown activist.”

The Women of Vision Awards also honoured co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project Wanda Irving, executive director of URGE Kimberly Inez McGuire and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and transgender activist Rebekah Bruesehoff.