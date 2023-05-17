It’s never too late to find love.

“The Golden Bachelor,” a long-awaited new instalment of “The Bachelor” series, has been formally revealed by ABC network. This autumn, the spinoff series will make its debut on Monday nights after “Dancing with the Stars.”

There hasn’t yet been a precise release date yet.

It is promised that “The Golden Bachelor” would “showcase a whole new kind of love story.” A hopeless romantic who is granted a second chance at love will be followed in the series as they search for a companion to spend golden years with. The ladies that arrive at the mansion have lived through love, heartbreak, and joy and are yearning for a spark that will start a future filled with limitless possibilities.

“The Golden Bachelor” joins the current trio of “Bachelor,” “Bachelorette,” and “Bachelor in Paradise” television shows.