Get ready for more drama.

Reality TV fans everywhere have a reason to be excited as Disney+ recently announced that they’re extending “The Kardashians” season 3, treating viewers to an additional 20 juicy episodes.

The third season of the glamorously dramatic series promises to be one of the most emotional as it chronicles the finalization of Kim’s divorce from embattled rapper Kanye West and her co-parenting struggles, which have been highlighted in the media.

Kourtney and Kim also face off in a tense dispute as Kim is accused of using her older sister’s wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker as a “business opportunity” to promote her brand relationship with Dolce & Gabanna.

Khloé is also dealing with many personal issues as the third season watches her struggle with Melanoma on her face, a type of skin cancer that she underwent surgery to remove last year.

Kim appeared on the “Today” show on Tuesday morning, describing the third season as the “most emotional and frustrating” season yet.

“But, at the end of the day, we still love sharing our life and I don’t see that changing any time soon,” Kim said of her family ties despite all of the turbulence.

The upcoming season of the popular reality series will premiere on May 25 on Disney+ in Canada with new episodes premiering every Thursday.