Elliot Page arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., March 27, 2022. Page is set to speak in Toronto following the release of his memoir "Pageboy" next month.

Elliot Page shared a major moment with his fans. The 36-year-old actor posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday showing himself unboxing his memoir, Pageboy, as he saw the hardcover book for the first time.

Page wrote in the caption, “Pageboy is real and I can’t wait for everyone to get their copy in a few weeks ❤️ If you haven’t yet, preorder yours at ElliotPageBook.com!”

In the clip, Page smiles as he opens the box, saying, “Here we go.” As he flips through the pages, he says, “Wow, it’s real! Can’t wait for you to read it.”

Out June 6, Pageboy discusses Page’s “relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”

In December, the “Umbrella Academy” star announced via Instagram his memoir will hit shelves next month.

“Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible,” he wrote. “I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story. It’s out next June, and I’m so excited to share its cover with you now.”

He also opened up about the making of the cover of his book, where he sits in front of a red background wearing jeans and a white tank top.

“At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera, but making this cover with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie (@csopie) was a joyful experience that I will never forget,” he shared.

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media. The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

Page came out as transgender in December 2020, and has since been open about his experience transitioning in the public eye over the course of the last two years. In April 2021, he spoke to Oprah Winfrey about his decision to undergo top surgery, and said that “I do believe [the procedure] is life-saving.” In June 2022, during an appearance on “Late Night,” he told host Seth Meyers about also transitioning his “Umbrella Academy” character’s gender for the show’s third season.

RELATED CONTENT:

Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Photo to Celebrate Finally Feeling Like Himself

The Must-Read Celebrity Memoirs of 2023

Elliot Page Shares Cover for New Memoir ‘Pageboy’

Allison Janney Reflects on ‘Juno’s 15th Anniversary and Praises Elliot Page (Exclusive)

Elliot Page Joins First Dating App With Help From ‘Umbrella Academy’ Co-Star