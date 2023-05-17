Click to share this via email

Paramount Pictures has unleashed a new adrenaline-pumping trailer for Tom Cruise’s seventh mission in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”.

Cruise returns once again as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, and he’ll be rejoining forces with original “Mission Impossible” stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt, who will all be reprising their roles from the past films.

Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson in ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One’. — Image credit: Paramount Pictures

Newcoming faces in the film include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales and Charles Parnell.

Paramount teased viewers in the first trailer for “Dead Reckoning” with a shot of Cruise driving off a cliff on a motorcycle and also dropped a behind-the-scenes featurette which further dived deeper into the stunt in December.

‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One’ Poster — Photo: Paramount Pictures

The “Mission: Impossible” franchise has amassed a staggering $3.5 billion globally since its 1996 inception, making it an unrivaled treasure in Paramount’s blockbuster arsenal.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who returns to the director’s chair after previously having a leading hand in “Rogue Nation” and “Fallout”.

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One’. — Image credit: Paramount Pictures

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is set to hit theatres on July 12, 2023.