Seth MacFarlane is standing with striking writers.

The “Family Guy” and “American Dad” creator has stopped working on both series in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America, Deadline recently reported.

MacFarlane, along with “Family Guy” showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, as well as “American Dad” showrunners Brian Boyle and Matt Weitzman, walked out on their shows, intending to return only when the WGA gets a new contract from the studios.

Along with being the creator of the animated sitcoms, MacFarlane also voices multiple characters on both shows. He has been seen on the picket lines since the strike began on May 2.

MacFarlane, a WGA member himself, was also an advocate for the guild holding strong in their negotiations during the last strike in 2007 and 2008.

According to Deadline, MacFarlane has already completed duties on “Family Guy”, which already aired its season 21 finale on May 7, while “American Dad”, which premiered its 20th season in March, has three months of scripts and voice work already completed.

It is not clear how production on “American Dad” will proceed without its showrunners, though.

Early in the strike, showrunners across the industry were individually sent letters from their studios informing them that despite the strike, they were still obliged to perform “non-WGA duties,” though the WGA has maintained that there is no such distinction.

Other showrunners have also stopped work on their shows amid the strike, including “Andor” creator Tony Gilroy.