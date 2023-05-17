Adam Levine is wishing his wife a very happy birthday! Behati Prinsloo turned 35 on Tuesday and shared some sweet snapshots from the occasion, while her Maroon 5 -frontman husband opted for a racy tribute in her honor.

“Happy Birthday baby,” Levine wrote on his Instagram Story, along with their frequently-used alien emoji. He shared a photo of Prinsloo, shot from behind, in which she appears topless, wearing only jeans and a visible thong, holding a diapered baby on her hip.

The couple, who married in July 2014, are parents to three children: daughters Dusty Rose, 6, Gio Rose, 5, and a newborn child, whose name, gender and birthdate have not been revealed.

Adam Levine / Instagram

Prinsloo offered a peek inside their youngest child’s nursery on her own Instagram Story, showing a plate of birthday donuts with candles set atop a changing pad. The gender-neutral space includes a textured gray wall with checkered curtains and an all-wood dresser. Affixed to the wall are colorful papier-mâché animal masks.

Prinsloo also shared an adorable handmade card from one of her children, decorated with a green alien.

Behati Prinsloo / Instagram

Behati Prinsloo / Instagram

Prinsloo also enjoyed a traditional birthday cake on her special day, proudly holding it up with a huge smile while practicing basketball drills in a casual Beastie Boys T-shirt and black leggings.

“Who does basketball drills on their bday????? I DO!!!!!” she wrote, tagging celebrity trainer and basketball player AJ Rompza.

In another snap, Prinsloo sticks out her tongue while walking outside in dreary weather. Levine trails behind her holding a bouquet of birthday balloons. “Overwhelmed with the birthday love!!! THANK U ALL,” she wrote. The balloons made another appearance in a photo of Levine walking down a corridor.

Behati Prinsloo / Instagram

Behati Prinsloo / Instagram

Behati Prinsloo / Instagram

Prinsloo and Levine recently celebrated the latter’s 44th birthday in March with a PDA-filled trip to Disneyland. The couple was spotted enjoying some family fun in the park with their daughters, while their youngest child stayed home. The family was seen wandering around the park, with Prinsloo planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek as they walked.

Shortly after, Levine’s band kicked off their Las Vegas residency with the singer’s family in tow.

“Vegas week 1 ✅ @maroon5,” Prinsloo wrote on a photo post at the time, showing off highlights from the week including a pic of their newborn’s feet.

The musician thanked his “beautiful” family while onstage, saying, “I used to be out here for me and now I’m out here for them.”

Next week, Levine will return to his old stomping grounds to send longtime pal Blake Shelton off from NBC’s “The Voice.” He’ll take the stage with Maroon 5 to perform their new single, “Middle Ground,” on Tuesday’s episode.

RELATED CONTENT:

Behati Prinsloo Shares First Pic of Her and Adam Levine’s Baby

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Relationship Timeline

Behati Prinsloo Kisses Adam Levine on His 44th Birthday at Disneyland

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Pack on the PDA on the Red Carpet