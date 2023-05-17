Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"

Kaley Cuoco treated her fans with the cutest photos of her little daughter Matilda.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a charming black and white photo of her 6-week-old daughter Matilda on her Instagram Story.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Has Girls’ Night Out Before New Baby: ‘Making The Friends Rounds’

The mother-daughter pair can be seen in the picture smiling sweetly at one another, with Cuoco, 37, appearing to be in awe of her daughter as she carries her in her arms.

The post was followed by another image of her little child gazing at the lens. “That’s My girl,” Kaley captioned the picture of her infant daughter, who was dressed in a pale blue onesie.

Cuoco took these fresh photos after spending her first Mother’s Day with Matilda and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

“My first Mother’s Day was as sweet as it gets! Thank you to my wonderful other half ( @tommypelphrey )for flying home just to spend the day with us 🥹❣️ and to all the incredible women who are truly helping us raise our sweet Matilda! We love and appreciate you ! ❣️,” Kaley wrote.

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed Matilda on March 30 and shared the news in an Instagram post calling her the “new light of our lives”.