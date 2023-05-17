Click to share this via email

On Tuesday, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra stole the show at Bulgari’s new high jewelry collection launch in Venice, Italy.

The elegant trio, who are all brand ambassadors for the luxury jewelry brand, captivated cameras and the internet in a series of stunning shots that exuded star power, glamour and style.

(L-R): Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya — Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

Chopra, 40, made a captivating entrance in a pomegranate set inspired by Miss Sohee’s spring/summer 2023 couture collection. The ensemble boasts an off-the-shoulder crop top paired with a maxi skirt featuring ruched details, a sequined flower accent, and an elegant train. Chopra complemented the look with a dazzling Bulgari choker.

Hathaway, 40, stole the spotlight in a Versace sequined dress, which transitioned from gold to silver ombré. She added a touch of intrigue with a matching hooded attachment. Hathaway topped the timeless look off with a Bulgari necklace adorned with scarlet gemstone pendants.

(L-R): Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya — Photo: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari)

Zendaya, 26, attended the opulent event in a show-stopping custom Richard Quinn creation. The black velvet dress showcased an alluring off-the-shoulder drape, a corseted bodice adorned with buttons, and a mesmerizing mermaid silhouette. She completed the look with a Bulgari choker featuring a diamond-encrusted snake design.

One ecstatic fan couldn’t contain their excitement on Twitter, writing: “I WILL NEVER SHUT UP ABOUT THIS OMG”.

“This is gonna be one of those iconic photos that we suddenly remember ten years later,” predicted another fan.