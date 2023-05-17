The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are calling out the paparazzi.

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for Prince Harry said he and Meghan Markle were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” with paparazzi on Tuesday night in New York.

The couple, who were also travelling with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, had attended the Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, where Markle was an honouree.

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the statement read.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” it continued.

The statement explained that while “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

Referring to the publication of paparazzi photos, the statement added, “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

A source with law enforcement also told CNN that a “swarm” of paparazzi followed Harry and Meghan in an array of cars, motorcycles and scooters.

The source said couple were also followed by NYPD protection in another car, and attempted evasive maneuvers to get away from the paparazzi, who rode scooters and and bikes on sidewalks trying to keep up.

In a statement to ET, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of public information, Julian Phillips, said: “On Wednesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

Harry’s mother, Diana, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, during a pursuit with paparazzi. In recent years, her son has spoken about the parallels between his mother’s treatment by the photographers and his wife’s.

“Back in my mum’s day, it was physical harassment – cameras in your face, following you, chasing you,” Harry said in Netflix’s docuseries about the couple.

“Paparazzi still harass people,” he added. “But the harassment really exists more online now. Once the photographs are out and the stories then put next to it, then comes the social media harassment. To see another woman in my life, who I love, go through this feeding frenzy – that’s hard. It is basically the hunter versus the prey.”