Retirement is far from Martha Stewart’s mind.

After making history as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s oldest cover star at 81, the accomplished lifestyle guru recently told People about her decision not to retire.

“There’s no relaxing really going on,” she tells the publication about her lifestyle, which includes penning numerous cookbooks, an extensive array of television shows and collaborating with brands on projects close to her heart.

“There’s no reason to retire,” she continues. “I can write sitting down, I can dictate lying down if I have to. I can do any number of things in different places in different ways.”

READ MORE: Brooks Nader Fangirls Over Fellow Sports Illustrated Cover Model Martha Stewart: ‘I Was Freaking Out’

The entrepreneurial icon stays busy in her time off, revealing that she enjoys her free time by “planning the next garden, weeding the borders, running to find some more trees for another project,” which relaxes the lifestyle star.

For Stewart, the whirlwind of her consistently busy schedule is the rhythm she has embraced and mastered over the years as a seasoned businesswoman.

“That’s not what my life is about,” she says while reflecting on the idea of taking time off. “My life is about doing things and learning things and teaching things.”

READ MORE: What Martha Stewart Thinks Of Pete Davidson’s Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders

Her upcoming project and next goal is to release her 100th book. The cookbook will highlight 100 of her favourite recipes.

The homemaking maven is also seen on her Roku Channel cooking show “Martha Cooks”.