Keith Urban may have accidentally filmed a private moment at Taylor Swift’s concert.

The country singer is very active on social media, filming cute TikTok videos with his wife, Nicole Kidman, but what’s in the background of his latest TikTok video set social media on fire.

In his new video, he danced backstage at Taylor Swift’s Eras show with his wife, but unknowingly caught who appeared to be comedian Bo Burnham and musician Phoebe Bridgers getting close behind them.

READ MORE: Judge Dismisses Defamation Lawsuit Against Phoebe Bridgers

While Urban was singing Swift’s praises in the captions, the other seemed to get close behind them. The camera pulls away just as they seem to get close.

This isn’t the first time Burnham and Bridgers have been romantically linked, having been spotted together numerous times after her engagement with Paul Mescal ended.

READ MORE: Phoebe Bridgers Shares She Had An Abortion Amid Supreme Court Draft To Overturn Roe v. Wade

They’ve also shared their admiration for each other in public, with Bridgers covering Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” during a benefit for Texas abortion fundraising.