Sarah Jessica Parker, "And Just Like That..." Season 2.

Get ready!

“Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That…” Season 2 will debut on Thursday, June 22 on Max. The date was revealed on Wednesday in New York City during Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upfront presentation.

The first two episodes of the second season’s 11 instalments will air on June 22. The remaining nine episodes will thereafter air once a week on Thursdays.

Alexa Swinton, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham and Cynthia Nixon are all returning for Season 2.

Life is full of surprises. #AndJustLikeThat returns for Season 2 this June on Max. pic.twitter.com/b24YjBIzAt — And Just Like That… (@AndJustLikeThat) April 26, 2023

Carrie (Parker), Charlotte (Davis), and Miranda (Nixon) are reunited in Season 2 and catch up on everything with Anthony (Cantone).